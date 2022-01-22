After a brief illness, Donna Mary Haugan went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 18, 2022.

She was born to Foy and Hester (Moore) Sturdevant on Feb. 15, 1941 in Billings. She graduated from Billings Senior High School and married Bob Veatch Nov. 25, 1959 in Columbus, MT. They had two sons, Robert (Buddy) Todd and Seth Russell. Donna and Bob were divorced on Jan. 13, 1967 and she married David Keehn on March 3, 1967. David adopted Buddy and Seth, and Donna adopted Dave's two children, Cheri Christine and Frank William. Then together they had one additional son, Shane David. Donna and Dave divorced on Aug. 31, 1982, and she married Donald Haugan on July 10, 1983. They've been happily married for over 38 years.

Donna worked as a nurse at Billings Children's Clinic for many years, until she married Don and then she became the office manager for his business, Hoogie's Truck Wash, until they sold the business in 2018.

She is survived by her loving husband, Don, her five children and two stepchildren, along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and baby brother, and one stepdaughter.