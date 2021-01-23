Donna Mary Kimmery

Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of St. Thomas Parish for 46 - 1 years. She made her Cum Christo in 2004 and has greatly enjoyed being a Fourth Dayer and participating in the Cum Christo weekends and meetings ever since. She loved nothing more than to share her faith with her family, friends and strangers, and bringing people to discover the richness of Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Walter; her infant grandson, Antonio James; her ex-husband James Kimmery; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Sally Clapp; brother-in-law, Richard Root; her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles; her best friend, Brownie Greene; and other dear friends who have left us too soon. She is survived by her daughters, Terrie and her husband Wil, Veronica and Melanie and her husband Paul; her grandchildren, Ashlea, Christopher, Emmalee and Andrew, her great-granddaughters, Baylea, Natalee and Carleigh-Donna; her brother, Keith (Diana) of Fairbanks, Alaska; her sister, Katheryn of Byron, Michigan; Jacquline (Harry) Brown of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Charles (Jan) Nichols of Miramar Beach, Florida; 13 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews; 'adopted' children who were brought home as strays, Curtis Clark of Beaver, Ohio, and Elizabeth Burnette of Newbern, North Carolina; and many more friends, too many to mention.