Donna Mary Kimmery went to heaven on angel's wings on Jan. 21, 2021, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Romulus, Michigan, on May 15, 1938, the eldest daughter of Helen and Ralph Nichols. She attended school in Byron, Michigan, and graduated in 1956. She went on to Nursing School at Grand Rapids Mercy School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She retired from St. Vincent's Hospital after a long career in Labor and Delivery where she brought over 3000 lives into the world.
On June 6, 1959, she married James (Jim) Kimmery. Together they had three daughters: Terrie (Wilford) Romero of Coos Bay, Oregon, Veronica Fletcher of Billings, and Melanie Kimmery (Paul Freeman) of Wasilla, Alaska. Unfortunately, their marriage dissolved in 1981, and Donna concentrated on her faith, her daughters and her work. Her family grew with the addition of her beloved grandchildren: Ashlea (Daniel) Yenor of Slinger, Wisconsin, Christopher Fletcher of Billings, Emmalee (Joshua) Anderson of Billings and Andrew Hlebechuk of Wasilla, Alaska, and her three precious great-granddaughters Baylea, Natalee and Carleigh-Donna of Slinger, Wisconsin.
In her career as a Labor and Delivery Nurse, she was the President of the Western Chapter of the Association of Women's Health and Obstetric and Neonatal Nursing. She was a Parish Nurse at St. Thomas for several years before completely retiring from nursing. She enjoyed her family, her church family, solving puzzles and many crafts.
Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of St. Thomas Parish for 46 - 1 years. She made her Cum Christo in 2004 and has greatly enjoyed being a Fourth Dayer and participating in the Cum Christo weekends and meetings ever since. She loved nothing more than to share her faith with her family, friends and strangers, and bringing people to discover the richness of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Walter; her infant grandson, Antonio James; her ex-husband James Kimmery; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Sally Clapp; brother-in-law, Richard Root; her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles; her best friend, Brownie Greene; and other dear friends who have left us too soon. She is survived by her daughters, Terrie and her husband Wil, Veronica and Melanie and her husband Paul; her grandchildren, Ashlea, Christopher, Emmalee and Andrew, her great-granddaughters, Baylea, Natalee and Carleigh-Donna; her brother, Keith (Diana) of Fairbanks, Alaska; her sister, Katheryn of Byron, Michigan; Jacquline (Harry) Brown of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Charles (Jan) Nichols of Miramar Beach, Florida; 13 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews; 'adopted' children who were brought home as strays, Curtis Clark of Beaver, Ohio, and Elizabeth Burnette of Newbern, North Carolina; and many more friends, too many to mention.
She was a wonderful mother, nurse, grandma, aunt and friend. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed. We love you, Mama, G-ma and GG.
Her visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with the vigil service following at 7 p.m., also at Michelotti-Sawyers. Her funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Big Sky Cum Christo. Contact Jeffrey Melugin at 406-446-4357.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
