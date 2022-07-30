 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Mex Peterson

Donna M. Peterson died peacefully on July 16.

She is survived by sons, Donald Huffman (Beverly), Ross Adams (Pamela); stepchildren Kim Peterson (Claudia) and Marla Morgan (Chris); grandchildren Chris Huffman (Marcia), Daniel Huffman (Britt), Will Adams (Cortland); step-grandchildren Byron Snider (Christina), Shaun Snider (Amber), Lisa Kay (Bryan), Tessa Green (Todd), Brian Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Sasha Peterson and Justin Morgan (Kate). Donna is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. With such a blended family, it was important to Mom that everyone was equally loved. Also surviving are her brothers, George F. Moran of Oklahoma City, Rick Moran (Melinda) of Norman, Oklahoma, and Terry Moran (Deborah) of Anadarko, Oklahoma; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Word of Life Fellowship Church, 1737 King Ave. W., in Billings.

For full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

