Donna Rae Nessan, 77, of Lewistown passed away on Feb. 23, 2022.

Donna was born Jan. 17, 1945 in Lewistown to Ray and Regina (Kostohris) Wichman. She grew up on the family ranch in Moore, MT. In her younger days she learned to drive behind the wheel of a grain truck, always hoping for the chance to take on the combine!

On August 31, 1963 Donna married Gary T. Nessan in Moore, MT. They resided in Harlowton, Stanford, Baker and Jordan before setting down for good in Lewistown in 1970.

Donna worked as a cook at St. Leo's school and as a stock clerk at Safeway, but she always held the belief that her greatest job was as a “Domestic Engineer”. She enjoyed gardening, stamping, card making and “Ladies Night Out”, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking. She was an active member of St. Leo's Church and loved serving in her community, which included working as an election judge. As a devoted grandmother, Donna always wanted to know what her grandchildren were up to.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Katie Wichman, Joseph and Mary Kostohris; parents, Ray and Regina Wichman; siblings, Ken Wichman, Betty Dexter, and Ron Wichman; brothers-in-law, Barney Flesch and Ed Nessan; sister-in-law, Phyllis Taylor; and nephew, Brad Wichman.

Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; children, Mitch (Nikki) Nessan, Steve Nessan, Adam (Kate) Nessan, and Janna (Dan) Miller; grandchildren, Sydney Nessan, Erica Nessan, Kaylee Miller, Maddie Miller, Annika Miller, Hannah Miller, Gabby Miller, Milo Nessan, and Marek Nessan; siblings, Joan Flesch, Teresa (Tom) Stokes, and Jeanette (Ron) Tilzey; and sisters-in-law, Barb Wichman and Patty Wichman.

Viewing will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown on Monday, Feb. 28, from 6-7 p.m. A Vigil with Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 1st at 11 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church with Rite of Committal at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Donna's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.