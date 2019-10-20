Donna Reinke suffered a long and arduous battle with cancer and she succumbed to that disease on October 11, 2019. Her last days were spent in her home in the company and caring of her immediate family. Donna was born in the picturesque town of Harlowton, Montana on July 21, 1951. She married Irvin Reinke in 1972 in Billings, MT. Her family was completed with the later births of son Casey Reinke of Aurora, CO and daughter Brandy Reinke of Phoenix, AZ. The blessing of her granddaughter Elliana eight years ago brought her immeasurable contentment and joy. Please attend a celebration of Donna’s life on Thursday, October 24, from 1:30—4:30 p.m., in the Anteroom of the Heritage Eagle Bend clubhouse in Aurora, CO 80016. In lieu of flowers, Donna’s family urges you to make a contribution to “Stand Up to Cancer” at their website: https://standuptocancer.org/.
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Construction
Transportation
Construction
Sale
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.