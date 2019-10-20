{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Reinke suffered a long and arduous battle with cancer and she succumbed to that disease on October 11, 2019. Her last days were spent in her home in the company and caring of her immediate family. Donna was born in the picturesque town of Harlowton, Montana on July 21, 1951. She married Irvin Reinke in 1972 in Billings, MT. Her family was completed with the later births of son Casey Reinke of Aurora, CO and daughter Brandy Reinke of Phoenix, AZ. The blessing of her granddaughter Elliana eight years ago brought her immeasurable contentment and joy. Please attend a celebration of Donna’s life on Thursday, October 24, from 1:30—4:30 p.m., in the Anteroom of the Heritage Eagle Bend clubhouse in Aurora, CO 80016. In lieu of flowers, Donna’s family urges you to make a contribution to “Stand Up to Cancer” at their website: https://standuptocancer.org/.

