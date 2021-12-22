On Dec. 18, 2021, with profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Donna Rose Bosch, our loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to all who loved her. She left us peacefully in her home with her husband by her side in Huntley, Montana. She was in her 76th year. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

She was born Sept. 26, 1945 in Strasburg to Peter and Rose Silbernagel. Donna was raised on a farm in Linton with her 14 siblings. On June 5, 1965, she married the love of her life and soul mate, Frank Bosch. They were married 56 beautiful years and together had three children. Donna was the beloved mother of Lynette, Darrin and Wade.