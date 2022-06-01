Donnaleen Gladys Ganskop, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born February 1, 1937, passed away peacefully on May 30, in her home of 57 years. She Donny, as she was dearly known to family and friends, was born on the family homestead near Flaxton, North Dakota. After growing up, graduating high school and attending a year of college, she married Melvin Ganskop in June of 1956. Later that year, they moved to Sidney, where all five of their children were born.

In the spring of 1965, they relocated to Billings, where Donny was a devoted mother and housewife. For over 40 years, she taught piano and organ lessons in her home. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and, most of all, spending time with friends and with her extensive family. Donny felt her purpose in this life was to serve Jesus Christ and thus, in addition to leading her life by His teachings, she was an active member of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church, where she played the organ, organized the quilting group and was an officer in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML). She helped coordinate drives for donations to the Orphan Grain Train and the Lutheran World Relief. She will always be remembered for how active she was keeping up with multiple volunteer positions in her church community and not being afraid to speak her mind.

Donny passed away after many months of pulmonary and cardiac complications.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Miller of Las Vegas, Donna Johns of Billings, Dean (Jeane) Ganskop of Williamson, New York, Doris (Rick) Sparks of Helena and Darlene DeCock of Billings; grandchildren, Angie Van Decar, Jessica (Jason) Johnson, Chris Johns (Shauna), Dean M (Megan) Ganskop, Jeana (Andrew) Mills, Jacob (Janitel) Sparks, Brendon (Adrianna) DeCock, Joshua Ganskop, Rachelle Sparks, Brady DeCock (Brittney), Cody (Ali) Miller, Caleb (Carlee) Sparks, Brianna (Christian) Hanser, Catie Miller, and Nicole (Bradley) Drake; and 22 great-grandchildren with three more arriving in 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Ganskop; her parents, Aage and Clara Christiansen; and her sister, Leona Brendefur.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary will oversee arrangements, and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.michelottisawyers.com.