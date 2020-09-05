Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dora M. Cassity, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sheridan. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church. Dora will be buried next to her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Billings.