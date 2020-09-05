 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dora M. Cassity
0 entries

Dora M. Cassity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dora M. Cassity, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sheridan. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church. Dora will be buried next to her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Billings.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News