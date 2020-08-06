Dora Marie Hergett (Mill)
Dora Marie Hergett (Mill) passed from this earth to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on July 29. Dora was born Oct 16, 1938 to Alex and Elmanda Mill (Thormahlen) in Bridger, Montana. She was baptized in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost on Jan 1, 1939. She grew up in the Bridger-Belfry area and graduated from Belfry High school in 1956. On June 15, 1958 she married Ernest Hergett and was blessed with 62 years together. She spent most of her years as a homemaker with 23 years as manager of The Lutheran Center.
She is survived by her husband Ernie and her children Harvey (Pam), Timothy (Vonnie), Jeannie (Gus) Rivera and Michael, and nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, her siblings Leroy (Rena) Mill, Diana (Gordy) Aisenbrey, Bruce (Michelle) Mill, Lynne (Lyle) Mitchell and Rick Mill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Karen Ann Hergett and grandson Raul Toro. Memorials may be made to Christ The King Lutheran Church or the LWML or the charity of your choice.
Be Faithful until death and I will give you a crown of life Rev. 2:10.
The funeral service will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Lane in Billings with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.