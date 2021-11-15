 Skip to main content
Doran Dvorak
Doran Dvorak, born Jan. 5, 1942, passed away on Nov. 9, 1921. Viewing: Nov. 19 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at the old Custer School gymnasium. See Smith Funeral Chapels website.

