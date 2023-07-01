Doreen "Ameohtse'e" Pond

PHOENIX, AZ - Doreen (Ameohtse'e "Walking Woman") Pond was born 1946 in Havre, MT. She crossed over into the arms of God on Sunday June 2h,2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Doreen grew up on a ranch on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Lame Deer, MT with her parents, three brothers and a sister. She graduated from Colstrip High School in 1964 and continued her education at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT.

It was there that she met her future husband Leland James Pond an enrolled member of the Assiniboine Tribe who later became an attorney. They were married on March 29, 1965 and had two children, Diane Pond, MD and Leland James Pond, Jr., DMD.

Doreen later earned her B.A. in Administration and Community Development from Antioch College.

Doreen had a wonderful life in Montana. She loved playing softball, and her team would travel around the state winning many tournament championships.

Doreen is an enrolled member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. She was the second woman ever to serve on the Cheyenne Tribal Council, the first being her grandmother, Bessie Standing Elk. Doreen served three separate terms on the council dedicating many years to her tribe.

Doreen's professional career also included serving as the Dean of Business Affairs, and Vice President of Business Affairs at Dull Knife Memorial College in Lame Deer. Doreen also co-authored "Cheyenne Journey: Morning Star, Our Guiding Light" with Arthur L. McDonald.

Doreen moved to Phoenix, AZ after the passing of her husband Leland in 1999. She restarted her career in 2003 at Phoenix Indian Medical Center where she loved her job and coworkers. She quickly rose to her current position at the time of her passing, as the Chief of Patient Business supervising more than 27 employees. She was an excellent leader and role model who promoted and encourage her staff to be and do their best. She possessed a very kind and understanding demeanor which drew many people to her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and coworkers.

Doreen is preceded in death by her loving husband, LJ Pond, Sr., parents, Kermit and Dorothy (Harris) Flatness, brothers: Sonny, Eddie, and Lonnie Flatness, sister, Roberta Foote, son-in-law, John Flying, Jr. and niece, Gail LaRose Henderson. Doreen is survived by daughter, Diane Pond; son, Leland, Jr./Ida Pond; sister-in-law, Sharon/Eric LaRose; brother-in-law, Michael/Wanda Pond; nieces: Ricarda/Bob Hansen, Shawnta Flatness, Lashawna Beartusk, Kay/Jim Culbertson Roberts, Janet/Adam Frederick, Kimberly/Brandon Jackson, Mona Pond, Sharon Rose Pond, Misty/Darryl Lovgren, Cheryl, and Patti Pond; nephews: Richard/Billy Foote, Albert "Buzz" Culbertson, Sr., Matthew/Carey Pond, and Jerrick Parisien.

Memorial service was held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.