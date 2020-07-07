× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doreen Constance Hennesay, age 93, passed away July 3, 2020, with family nearby.

She was born April 4, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to William Antone Kranzer and Emily Anne Kranzer.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Doreen was quite athletic as a child, participating in multiple sports. Her tap dancing and acrobatic skills, at a young age, led to her performing with the Fanchon Marco Kids in the Fox Theatre.

In 1950, Doreen graduated from The Methodist Hospital's School of Nursing with one of the highest test scores in the state of California. Surgery was her primary field of interest. It is there that she began her career as a surgical nurse. Her next position was head nurse of an active polio unit at Exeter Hospital during the last major polio epidemic in California.