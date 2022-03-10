Doreen LaBeth Salfer passed away March 8 peacefully surrounded by her family in Billings, MT. She was born to Donald "Bud" and Laura Dougherty October 17, 1938. She met the love of her life Wayne Clinton Salfer and they were married Feb. 15, 1957. Together they brought to this world Clayton, LaDonna and Brenda. Doreen enjoyed raising her children and being a homemaker. In her childhood she was deeply involved with Jobs Daughters and served as Honored Queen of Bethel #3. She was also involved with the founding of the Ladies Auxiliary Club for the Billings Fire Department. She enjoyed shopping adventures, traveling the world with her beloved sister and her favorite thing in life was chocolate. She was a light to this world and all who knew her loved her. She was graceful and determined. Doreen even returned to school in her late 60s to achieve her GED.