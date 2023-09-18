On Sept. 8, 2023 our wonderful mother, Doreen Reiter went to join her beloved husband, Herman, who passed on March 24, 2014.
Doreen was born in Butte, MT on July 1, 1929.
Doreen & Herman were married on Aug. 13, 1948. They are survived by 3 children Carol (the late Ken) Lawson; Donna (Bill) Deines and Steve Reiter.
Service will take place on Sept. 19 at 2PM located at Smith West Chapel.
For the full obituary please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.