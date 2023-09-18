On Sept. 8, 2023 our wonderful mother, Doreen Reiter went to join her beloved husband, Herman, who passed on March 24, 2014.

Doreen was born in Butte, MT on July 1, 1929.

Doreen & Herman were married on Aug. 13, 1948. They are survived by 3 children Carol (the late Ken) Lawson; Donna (Bill) Deines and Steve Reiter.

Service will take place on Sept. 19 at 2PM located at Smith West Chapel.

For the full obituary please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.