Dorine M. Moll

Our loving mother, Dorine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her five children on March 3, 2021.

Born in Barnesville, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Edna Carr, she was one of eight children. She married the love of her life, Floyd Moll, on Oct. 23, 1961. They shared 44 years of marriage until he passed away in October 2005. Not a day went by that Mom did not miss Dad and now they are together for eternity in God's hands.

She devoted her life to raising her five children. She worked as a waitress as her children were growing up. In 1985, she joined Dad working road construction, either running the roller or holding a flag, sharing her wit with anyone who she stopped. They enjoyed many years traveling together until retirement in 2000.

She is survived by her children, James (Carolyn) Moll, LeeAnn (Scott) Forshee, Jeffrey (Lori) Moll, Shelly Beck, Barbara (David) Franck; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay Hedblum of Minneapolis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Dorine was preceded in death by her husband, six siblings and two grandchildren, Chelsea and Scott Jr.