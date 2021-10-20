Doris Adeline Anderson

Doris was born Nov. 10, 1934 to Martin and Magda Bekke in Vining, Minnesota. Doris, the youngest of six children, grew up on the family farm. She was baptized Feb. 1, 1935 in Vining Lutheran Church and confirmed Oct. 31, 1948. In 1953, Doris graduated from Battle Lake High School in Battle Lake, MN. In 1956, she moved to Ada, MN and was employed at the Ada Hospital. There she met the love of her life, Dewey Anderson. Dewey and Doris married June 6, 1959. In 1975, they moved to Billings and made this their home. Doris loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a deep, personal unwavering faith her entire life. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Billings.