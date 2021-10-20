Doris Adeline Anderson, 86, passed away Oct. 16, 2021 surrounded by her husband and three children.
Doris was born Nov. 10, 1934 to Martin and Magda Bekke in Vining, Minnesota. Doris, the youngest of six children, grew up on the family farm. She was baptized Feb. 1, 1935 in Vining Lutheran Church and confirmed Oct. 31, 1948. In 1953, Doris graduated from Battle Lake High School in Battle Lake, MN. In 1956, she moved to Ada, MN and was employed at the Ada Hospital. There she met the love of her life, Dewey Anderson. Dewey and Doris married June 6, 1959. In 1975, they moved to Billings and made this their home. Doris loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a deep, personal unwavering faith her entire life. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Billings.
Survivors include her husband, Dewey, of 62 years, her children Wanda (Jim) Smith, Kimberly (Dale) Wallila and Keith (Kelly) Anderson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Thera (Leslie)Walker, Ryan (Shelby) Smith, Andrew (John) Smith-Vemillion, Matthew (Brooke) Wallila, Jeff (Shaylee) Avants, Jake (Tori) Anderson, Jessica Ortiz, great grandchildren, William Walker, Ariana and Madison Wallila, Garrett and Lynlee Avants, Guillermo Ortiz and Miller Anderson. Sisters Marlys Torgerson and Shirley Johnson, Sister-in-laws, Roberta Trom and Nancy Bekke also survive her as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Matthew 25:21 Well done, good and faithful servant!
Funeral Services will be held Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Billings Montana. Live streaming available at www.goodshepherdbillings.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp or a charity of your choice.
For a complete obituary go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
