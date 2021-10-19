 Skip to main content
Doris Adeline Anderson, 86, passed away Oct. 16, 2021 surrounded by her family. Doris was born Nov. 10, 1934 in Vining, Minnesota. On June 6, 1959 she married Dewey Anderson in Vining. From this union they raised three children, Wanda Smith, Kimberly Wallila and Keith Anderson. Doris is survived by her husband of 63 years, her three children and their spouses, her seven grandchildren and their spouses and seven great grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Reception to follow. For a complete obituary go to www.smith funeral chapels.com

