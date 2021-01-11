Doris Ann Crawford

Doris Ann Crawford passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020, in Mesa Arizona. Doris was born in Billings, Montana to Roy and Bonnie Matheny on Feb 5, 1935. She grew up in a number of locations as her father was in construction and settled back in Billings, graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1953.

She graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in teaching in 1955. She married William 'Bill' R. Crawford in 1956 and were together for 61 years until he passed away in 2018. They lived on the family ranch near Pryor, Montana, and made a life at Plum Creek Ranch until retiring to Mesa. They had three children, Cynthia, Russell and Loretta. Doris was a member of Grace Methodist Church.

Doris was an also member of the Billings Chapter of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Doris and Bill enjoyed all of their activities with the Al Bedoo Shrine where Bill was in the Clown Unit. Doris enjoyed shopping for the women's gloves for Bill's clown outfit and had fond memories of their travels in the US and Canada for Shrine. After retiring to Arizona she shared her love of entertaining and travel with new friends and neighbors. Doris is survived by her three children and two grandchildren, Katherine and Patrick Crawford.

Her remains will be interred, along with Bill's, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Donations may be made in Doris's memory to the Daughters of the Nile at www.donfdn.org/product-category/donate/