Doris Bender, 97, of Altoona, died July 10, 2019.
Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Ave S in Altoona. Cremation will occur following the funeral and graveside inurnment will be 3pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn, Iowa. Visitation was scheduled for Monday evening, July 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm, at Hamilton’s Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW
Doris was born August 11, 1921, in Minburn, Iowa, to Virgil and Elsie Untied. She grew up in Minburn and following her graduation from High School and Beauty College, she opened her own beauty shop in Minburn. She married Art Bender, in Perry, IA, on Oct. 22, 1944. Following their marriage they had one son, Bob, and farmed south of Perry. After retiring from farming for more than 35 years, Doris and Art moved to Ogden and then to Billings, Montana, in 1989. Doris returned to Iowa in 2012, moving to Altoona.
Faith and family were always her priority. She loved family gatherings, traveling with her husband, Art, and spending time with their son, daughter in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews and her wonderful friends and neighbors. She found the most happiness in her grandchildren, especially her two great granddaughters. Doris enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and taking a chance at KENO; where she always seemed to be a little luckier than most. Her faith was a cornerstone she built her life around and was thankful for the tremendous outreach of Father Tim and the staff at Saint John and Paul church in Altoona, and Unity Point Hospice.
Left to cherish her memory are: son Bob (Carol) Bender, grandsons Ryan (Kristie) Bender, Brett Bender, two great granddaughters Anna Bender, Addison Bender and the extended family and friends where she made such a lasting impression. Preceding her in death were her parents Virgil and Elsie Untied, husband Art, and two sisters Mildred Hornberg and Afton Gibson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona or Taylor House - Unity Point Hospice in Des Moines. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.