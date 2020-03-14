Doris Bernice Stoner

Doris (Dori) Bernice Stoner passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Feb. 28th at Fischer Cottage almost 3 years after suffering a major stroke.

Dori (Mom) was born on April 4, 1932 in Outlook, Montana to Lydia and Morten Norager—one of seven siblings. She attended school in Outlook and transferred to Oak Grove High School in Fargo, North Dakota, graduating in 1950. That year, she married her high school sweetheart Gaylen Stoner. A marriage that lasted until his death 46 years later.

During the first seven years of their marriage, Mom was very supportive of Dad's medical training that took them to Chicago, St. Paul and Columbus, Montana before they returned to Plentywood to establish their home and Dad's medical practice.

Mom was a homemaker on steroids!! She managed the home front skillfully and gracefully—she was actively involved in her childrens' lives and activities as they were growing up—an excellent role model encouraging us to strive and do our best at anything we did, but we had to ‘work, work, work!' Being a child of the depression era farm, she knew how to stretch a penny.

