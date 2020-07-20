Doris Bouchard
Doris Bouchard, 92, left early Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, to go dancing with her late husband, Bud, at Wheatland Memorial Healthcare in Harlowton.

Memorial Services will be Friday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the Assembly of God Church in Harlowton. Cremation has taken place and committal will be in the Harlowton Cemetery at a later date. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Bouchard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

