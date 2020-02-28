Doris Braaten
Doris Braaten, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. She went to dance with Craig, in heaven, on Feb. 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on March 2, 2020 at 11am at Atonement Lutheran Church, with an inurnment service at 2 pm at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. To view her full obituary please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

