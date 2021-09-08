Doris Delanor Noland, 83, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 after a hard fought battle with dementia. Funeral Services will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church on Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church or charity of your choice. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to view the full obituary and leave condolences for Doris' family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.