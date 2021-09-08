 Skip to main content
Doris Delanor Noland
Doris Delanor Noland

Doris Delanor Noland

Doris Delanor Noland, 83, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 after a hard fought battle with dementia. Funeral Services will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church on Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church or charity of your choice. Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to view the full obituary and leave condolences for Doris' family.

