Doris Erna Harrison, 91, passed away at her home August 31, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 69 years, William, and three daughters: Sandy Shenton (Dave) of Billings; Lorrie Eysel (Ken) of Murphys, CA; Patsy Spiers (Pat) of San Bruno, CA; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Wilson. There will be a private memorial service in Oct. at a family home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Maimi, Fl 33131, online at Parkinson.org or call 1(800)473-4636. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
