Doris Elaine (Stamp) Andersen

Doris S. Andersen, 90, of Billings, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at her apartment at West Park Village. Doris had been in memory care for the last few years, and passed away peacefully.
Doris was born on Dec. 11, 1929, the eldest of three children of Andrew and Catherine Stamp, in Roundup. She grew up in Klein, where her father worked in the coal mines and her mother was postmistress. She attended a one-room schoolhouse with the children of the other coal miners. She later graduated from the State University of Montana in Missoula with a degree in elementary education. She enjoyed being active in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the college marching band.
After graduation, Doris moved to California, met and married John Butler, and they had three children. In 1963, she and the children moved back to Billings, where she met and married Dr. Harry Andersen in 1968, and the family grew to six children. Harry and Doris were an amazing, inseparable pair. They had a great sense of adventure and were thrilled with travels to Hawaii, Europe and dental conventions all over the country. Doris was a loving mother to the six children, and kept busy supporting the children's activities, as well as a healthy dose of cooking and laundry. Doris also loved her time spent with friends in their dinner club, book clubs, church activities, going to the Hilands Club, and was active in PEO. Doris loved caring for her mother, Catherine Stamp, who lived as a widow in Billings until 1993. Doris was a fun-loving person who enjoyed the company of others and was a good friend to many.
Doris is survived by her children, David Andersen (Sharon), Jeff Butler (Joy), Doug Andersen (Cathy), Janice Capdeville (Jeff), Jeff Andersen (Bette), and Jay Butler; six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; and brothers Andrew Stamp (Donna) and Melvin Stamp (Sharon).
The family would like to thank the staff of West Park Village for the compassionate and devoted care they provided, as well as the hospice services of RiverStone Health.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
