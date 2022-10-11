 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Jane Morgan

Doris Jane Morgan, born September 1, 1921, in Benton, Illinois. She became a Christian in 1936. She married Bernard Clayton in June 1941. Their son David was born in August 1942, and daughter Catherine in September 1948. They moved to Montana in 1951, and when Bernard became a New York Life agent, they moved to Billings. The First Baptist Church, at 3rd Ave North and Division, soon became "family" to them, a source of love and encouragement. In 2009, at age 88, she answered the challenge on "sum up your life in six words" easily: "Blessed by learning to follow Jesus". He was central all throughout her life.

She died October 7, preceded by her husband and two grandsons. She is survived by son David (Ann) Clayton, daughter Catherine (David) Purnell, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or charity of choice.

