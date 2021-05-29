Doris Jean Maxwell Ricketts went to meet her Savior Jan. 13, 2021. Doris was born Nov. 25, 1933 in Billings, MT.

She was the second daughter of Louis David and Ruth Olive (Davis) Maxwell with sister Elsie. While a toddler, the family moved to Washington State, soon to settle in Everett, WA where Doris attended school and graduated from Everett High School in 1952. Later in 1952, she married Alan Wayne Ricketts of Everett. They had three daughters and one son. Both Doris and Al were active in the Church of the Nazarene in south Everett and later Lynwood, WA. During her time as Wife and Mother She worked assorted jobs, mostly caregiving which she liked the most. She worked seven years for John Fluke Manufacturing in Everett.

In 2000 Al and Doris relocated to Billings, MT. They became active in the local Church of the Nazarene. Al passed away in 2002. Doris continued to be involved with the Nazarene church, she also volunteered at Paws and Reflect and was involved with the Grief Support Group at St Vincent's Healthcare. Later, Doris relocated to Colorado Springs, CO for a time then Evanston, WY. She loved volunteering at the Uinta Senior Center where she baked sweets for a Tuesday morning coffee time, and she also volunteered a few days a week in the kitchen. She finished her days at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY and peacefully went home on Jan. 13, 2021.