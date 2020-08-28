× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris Jean Peterson, 87, of Billings, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, after a long battle with health challenges at Avantara Billings Health Care.

Doris was born near Ashland, Montana, March 8, 1933, to George and Ethel (Wood) Newlin. Her family moved to Billings in 1940. She graduated from Billings Senior High and then earned a Registered Nursing degree from Montana State College. In 1955, she married Dean Peterson. They spent their lives working and raising children in the Billings area.

Doris worked as a nurse at both Billings hospitals, then at Billings Clinic where she retired after many years in the urology department. She loved working with patients and medical staff, never thinking of her job as work.

Retirement was filled with traveling on cruises, visiting family and friends, sightseeing, walks on the beach, and most of all grandkids and great-grandkids. She had loads of fun with a new circle of friends, the Red Hat Ladies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dean in 2012; sisters Thelma, Gladys and Georgie; and her brothers, Arthur and Allen.

She is survived by her children Lori, Julie, Eric and Ivan; her sister Carol; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.