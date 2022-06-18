Doris Joan (Iverson)` Nielsen

Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born at home on Nov. 11, 1941, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to Andrew and Wilhelmina (Luepker) Iverson, the seventh of nine children. Went to heaven to be with her husband Bob on June 13, after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Doris was raised in Moorhead, Minnesota, graduating from Moorhead Senior High in 1959. After working various jobs, including babysitting, carhopping and waitressing (starting at 9 years old), she moved to Los Angeles with her mom and two of her sisters. In Los Angeles, she met her husband Bob on his birthday! Ten months later, on March 21, 1964, they were married. Their marriage lasted 49 years, until Bob's passing in February of 2013.

Doris and Bob would have two sons, Scott and Brett, who were the pride of Doris's life. Her priority in life was always family, above all else. She worked various bookkeeping jobs to save money so that her sons could attend college. A significant dream of hers was accomplished when both of her sons graduated from Montana State University.

Doris loved and prioritized family and was thrilled in 1992 when she found out she was going to be a grandma! Her two granddaughters, Megan Nielsen and Nicole Burkenpas, brought her unending joy. Any time that she could spend with them was always a priority! Then, in 2021, she reached another significant milestone when she became a great-grandmother to Raylee Abigail Burkenpas. The staff and residents at Highgate Senior Living said she would spend her days showing off photos of Raylee and bragging about her

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Wilhelmina; her husband, Robert Nielsen; and her siblings, Marvin Iverson, Alice Loock, Charles Iverson, James Leroy Iverson, Donna Uhl, James Frederick Iverson. Doris is survived by siblings Margaret Heilman and Marlys Zotti, both of California; as well as her sons Scott (wife Tammy) and Brett (wife Bernadette); her granddaughters Megan Nielsen and Nicole (Drew) Burkenpas; and her great-granddaughter Raylee Abigail Burkenpas.

Doris consistently prioritized family above all else in her life, and she impacted and influenced her family and friends in ways that will survive forever.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, in the Chapel at Faith Chapel, from the Broadwater entrance.

Flowers in her memory can be sent to Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT 59106. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or www.endalz.org/donate.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.