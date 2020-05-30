Doris Kathleen Waddell passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Doris was born on March 12, 1932 in Miles City, Montana, to Karl and Theodora Pinnow. Doris was the fifth of 8 children and was raised on the family farm near Miles City. Doris received her GED and always valued and encouraged her children's formal education. Doris began working washing dishes at the Met Cafe in Miles City at the age of 14 for the lofty wage of 25 cents an hour. It was while working at the cafe that she met and fell in love with Waine Waddell. They were married October 19, 1949 and two daughters, Karen and Sharon were born from this union. Waine and Doris eventually moved to Billings and Doris began her long career in the hospitality profession. Doris worked in banquet management at both the Northern Hotel and Holiday Inn. With a little coaxing from Waine, Doris and Waine became travelers of the world visiting all 50 states and over 60 foreign countries. Their adventures ranged from exploring the Andean copper mines to the collapse of the Berlin Wall; to the forests of Russia to the markets of Hong Kong and the sunsets on Bora Bora. There were always exciting stories to share with the grandchildren. Waine passed away after 43 years of marriage. Doris loved music and enjoyed dancing. At a dance Doris met Emanuel Hartman. They enjoyed many winters in AZ.