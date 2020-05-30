Doris Kathleen Waddell passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Doris was born on March 12, 1932 in Miles City, Montana, to Karl and Theodora Pinnow. Doris was the fifth of 8 children and was raised on the family farm near Miles City. Doris received her GED and always valued and encouraged her children's formal education. Doris began working washing dishes at the Met Cafe in Miles City at the age of 14 for the lofty wage of 25 cents an hour. It was while working at the cafe that she met and fell in love with Waine Waddell. They were married October 19, 1949 and two daughters, Karen and Sharon were born from this union. Waine and Doris eventually moved to Billings and Doris began her long career in the hospitality profession. Doris worked in banquet management at both the Northern Hotel and Holiday Inn. With a little coaxing from Waine, Doris and Waine became travelers of the world visiting all 50 states and over 60 foreign countries. Their adventures ranged from exploring the Andean copper mines to the collapse of the Berlin Wall; to the forests of Russia to the markets of Hong Kong and the sunsets on Bora Bora. There were always exciting stories to share with the grandchildren. Waine passed away after 43 years of marriage. Doris loved music and enjoyed dancing. At a dance Doris met Emanuel Hartman. They enjoyed many winters in AZ.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Karen Kathleen Waddell and Sharon Russell (Dave) and her sister Marty Bell (Lonnie). Doris is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Paige Vandersloot, Adam Bentley, Sean Talley, David Bentley and 8 great grandchildren. Preceding Doris in death were her siblings: Montana, Helene, Karl, Hans, John, and Paul, and her first granddaughter Brooke Bentley.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for the care provided to Doris during her final months. In addition, a heartfelt thank you goes out to Doris' nephew, Steve Pinnow, for his craftsmanship constructing the cremation urn. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in Doris's name can be made to the Montana Rescue Mission or the charity of your choice.
Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.