Doris Kleppelid, age 92, quietly finished her race on the evening of August 13, 2020, and went to be with Jesus and her beloved husband and parents that went before her. Doris was residing at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana, since Feb. of 2016.

Doris Katherine Murphy was born to James and Helen (Carr) Murphy in Circle, Montana, on July 10th, 1928. Doris was always very fond of her childhood nickname 'Snooky ', compliments of her brother Pat. Doris adored her parents and her two younger brothers and so enjoyed spending time with them; she especially loved the Holidays over the years when all the families would gather together for the day with lots of laughter, great food and card playing!

Doris graduated from Circle High School in 1945 at the young age of 16. Doris embarked on her journey to become a Registered Nurse in the fall of 1945 when she attended her first year of college at Concordia in Moorhead, Minnesota, followed by a year at Montana Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, where she received her Nursing Diploma (Capping Ceremony) in Jan. of 1947, and she finished up her last two years at her beloved Montana State College in Bozeman, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in June of 1949.