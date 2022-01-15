Doris Mae (Hoemann) Jannings, 91, entered into Eternal Rest when she passed away peacefully in Salem, Virginia, on Sept. 16, 2021.

Born to the late Edwin and Ida (Roth) Hoemann in Union, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 1930, Doris later met the love of her life and future husband, Charles, when they both were in the Union High School band. They celebrated almost 61 years of marriage before Charles died in 2008.

Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Wilma Bassman and Neola Poertner. Doris is survived by a brother, Richard Hoemann. Doris & Charles' union produced five children who cherish memories of their parents: Gretchen Stewart (Dean), Jennifer Henrickson (Paul), Johanna Bradley (Marty), Charles John Jannings IV (Alicia) and Jonathan Jannings (Marla). Thirteen grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren loved their Grammy and Grampy.