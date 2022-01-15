Doris Mae (Hoemann) Jannings, 91, entered into Eternal Rest when she passed away peacefully in Salem, Virginia, on Sept. 16, 2021.
Born to the late Edwin and Ida (Roth) Hoemann in Union, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 1930, Doris later met the love of her life and future husband, Charles, when they both were in the Union High School band. They celebrated almost 61 years of marriage before Charles died in 2008.
Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Wilma Bassman and Neola Poertner. Doris is survived by a brother, Richard Hoemann. Doris & Charles' union produced five children who cherish memories of their parents: Gretchen Stewart (Dean), Jennifer Henrickson (Paul), Johanna Bradley (Marty), Charles John Jannings IV (Alicia) and Jonathan Jannings (Marla). Thirteen grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren loved their Grammy and Grampy.
Doris and Charles raised their 5 children in Fairfield, Illinois, for almost 30 years where both were very active in church and civic activities. Doris was an accomplished pianist who gave piano lessons for many years, played regularly for the Lions Club, was the accompanist for band students' instrumental solos at various contests and also donated her skills as church, organist and children's choir director. Doris also volunteered in her husband's Family Practice office.
Doris and Charles later lived in Kenosha, WI, and Billings, MT. With five children and their families living in various states, Doris always organized family gatherings throughout the years to keep everyone close and in touch.
Doris' passions were faith, family and friends. She often quoted JS. Bach's, "To God Be The Glory."
Doris' life will be celebrated with a graveside service in the spring when she will be interred beside her husband, and also near her parents and sister, in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Union, Missouri.
Soli Deo Gloria
