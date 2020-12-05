 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Marie (Tuff) Lofthus
0 entries

Doris Marie (Tuff) Lofthus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Marie (Tuff) Lofthus, 90, passed away November 18, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Please see full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News