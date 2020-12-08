Doris Robinson

It is with heartfelt sadness that we share the passing of Doris (Lundstrom) Robinson on Dec. 2, 2020; a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Doris was born in Malta, Montana on Dec. 29, 1933; the youngest child of John and Clara Lundstrom. She graduated from Malta High School in 1951, obtaining her diploma in just three years. Doris was a hard worker and went on to manage many businesses around Phillips County. She loved the Hi-Line and knew everyone from miles around, never forgetting a name. Doris was always supporting and looking out for others, hoping to share a piece of happiness whenever she could. She enjoyed serving her community and its youth and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Phillips County Museum, and the Woman's Club. You would find her helping those in need and donating to a worthy cause such as selling poppies for the VFW on Memorial Day as well as supporting the Montana FFA Association.

Doris married Ross Robinson on New Year's Eve 1991. They resided in Saco on the Robinson Ranch until they retired to Billings in 1999. Together they enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and states. Doris and Ross loved to dance, listen to music and attend the Norsk Hostfest and jam sessions with dear friends.