Dorman Hurick, 95 of Billings, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at West Park Village. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

His wife Jackie preceded him in death, Oct. 31, 2005. Survivors include his daughter Kim Willis, son-in-law Loren Willis, grandson Cameron Willis and great grandson, Jacob Willis. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the charity of your choice. Michelotti-Sawyers has charge of arrangements.

