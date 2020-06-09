× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorothy Ann (Carpenter) Schaak

Dorothy Ann (Carpenter) Schaak was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in McLaughlin, South Dakota, the first daughter of Lynn C. and Minnie M. Carpenter. She died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Billings Clinic.

Dorothy graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1954. While attending Eastern Montana College, she met Billy Schaak, who was a friend of her brother, Dale. They were married on Oct. 13, 1957, at the Billings Congregational Church. After the wedding, they moved to the Schaak ranch on Pryor Creek Road. While living and working on the ranch, three boys arrived: William Neal in 1965, James Dale in 1967, and Donald Lynn in 1972. In 1974, the family moved to the farm on Blue Creek Road. Dorothy and Bill lived and raised their family there for 15 years before moving to their home in Briarwood in 1989, retiring shortly thereafter.

Dorothy was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in March 1957. She was a lifelong member of the Billings church, serving as Sabbath School Secretary, Librarian, and teaching children and youth classes for many years.