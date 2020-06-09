Dorothy Ann (Carpenter) Schaak
Dorothy Ann (Carpenter) Schaak was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in McLaughlin, South Dakota, the first daughter of Lynn C. and Minnie M. Carpenter. She died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Billings Clinic.
Dorothy graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1954. While attending Eastern Montana College, she met Billy Schaak, who was a friend of her brother, Dale. They were married on Oct. 13, 1957, at the Billings Congregational Church. After the wedding, they moved to the Schaak ranch on Pryor Creek Road. While living and working on the ranch, three boys arrived: William Neal in 1965, James Dale in 1967, and Donald Lynn in 1972. In 1974, the family moved to the farm on Blue Creek Road. Dorothy and Bill lived and raised their family there for 15 years before moving to their home in Briarwood in 1989, retiring shortly thereafter.
Dorothy was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in March 1957. She was a lifelong member of the Billings church, serving as Sabbath School Secretary, Librarian, and teaching children and youth classes for many years.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Billings Clinic. Dorothy received 19 years of professional and compassionate care. You gave us so much more time with her, and we thank you for your patience and understanding over the last year of her life.
Thank you, Dad, for taking such good care of Mom for so long; you were the love of her life. Thank you, Iva, for the kidney that gave us many more years with her.
After 63 years of marriage, Dorothy is survived by her husband, William D. Schaak; sister Iva C. Lemaster; sons William Neal Schaak, James Dale Schaak (Tera) and Donald Lynn Schaak, all of Billings. Dorothy loved her grandchildren and was blessed with eight grandsons: Carson Briepohl, Trent Briepohl, Nick Briepohl, Garrett Schaak, Trey Weber, Matthew Schaak, Ben Schaak, and granddaughter Ava Schaak, all of Billings. Also surviving are nephews Steve Schaak (Jan) of Billings, Danny Schaak of Great Falls, and her niece Tammy (Jim) Kelly of Great Falls. She was preceded in death by her father, Lynn C. Carpenter; her mother, Minnie M. Carpenter; and her older brother, Dale Carpenter.
Michelotti-Sawyers are in charge of arrangements. An open casket viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., in Billings.
More information is available at www.michelottisawyers.com
Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
