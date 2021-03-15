 Skip to main content
Dorothy Ann Lane (Larson)
Dorothy Ann Lane (Larson)

Dorothy Ann Lane (Larson) of Billings passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Sat., March 20, at the First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave. North and Division St. Memorials may be made in Dorothy Ann's name to Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, or to a memorial of your choice.

