Dorothy Ann Lane

An angel, Dorothy Ann (Larson) Lane, returned to Heaven on Oct. 15, 2020, due to heart complications.

Dorothy Ann was born in Stevensville on March 11, 1935, to Dorothy (Thomas) Larson and William Larry Larson. She was their third child, joining brothers Charles and Tom. Sadly, William passed away when she was only 13 days old. His wife raised their three children alone and remained a widow until her death.

Dorothy Ann was a native Montanan, living across the whole state. She briefly lived in Yakima, Washington and Ohio, as well.

Dorothy Ann attended school at Stevensville High School, graduating in 1953. In 1955, she enrolled at Western Montana College. It was there, 67 years ago she met the love of her life and future husband, Kenneth Russell Lane. Both were enrolled in a two year teacher's education program.

Upon graduation, she taught for one year at Missoula's Willard School. In 1956, Ken and Dorothy Ann married and moved to Yakima where he was stationed in the Army at the Yakima Firing Station.

The couple moved back to Montana upon Ken's release from the service. In Montana, their 3 daughters were born; Debra Ann in 1957, Kathleen Renee in 1961, and Nancy Deann in 1967.