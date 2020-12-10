Dorothy Anna Gans Clark
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Dorothy Anna Gans Clark, 86, passed away from Lymphoma. Born March 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Marion (Cook) Gans, she spent her childhood in Brigantine, NJ and graduated from Atlantic City High School. She married Ernest E. Clark in 1954, and moved to Columbia, MO, where they had two children, Donna and Daniel. They came to Billings in 1969, and she graduated from EMC in 1973. She taught at Lincoln, Will James and West retiring in 1999.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ernest, and Donna (Tony) Smith and Daniel (Maria) Clark and granddaughters, Sarah (Buster) Strauser, Lindsey Courchene (Joseph Carlos), Tiffany (Kiel) Maguire, and Danielle, and nine great grandchildren. Services will be Dec. 12, at Faith Chapel at 11 a.m.
