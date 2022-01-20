Dorothy Armstrong Foreman

Dorothy Hope Armstrong was born March 20, 1933 to Fred and Eunice Johnson Armstrong on the family homestead outside Fromberg, Montana. She was the youngest of four children, including brothers Marvin and Tom and sister Alice. When Dorothy started first grade in 1939, her class was the first to enjoy the new school bus system. She loved her horse Trudy and occasionally had permission to ride Trudy to school. She was dismayed to learn that all four of her children were thrilled at the idea that their mother had had baby animals staying warm in boxes near the kitchen wood stove, and they begged her to allow baby animals in their kitchen in Billings. That never happened!
She excelled in piano and voice performance in high school, and she was Valedictorian of her Fromberg High School graduating class in 1951. Dorothy was awarded a Voice Performance Scholarship to Rocky Mountain College in Billings. In the fall of 1951, she met a senior named Russell Foreman. They became engaged before the Sweetheart Ball in Feb., and they married in June, 1952 following Russ's college graduation. Because it was unusual for a married woman to attend college at that time, Dorothy left her studies at Rocky in June, 1952, and did not return to college until she enrolled at the College of Great Falls in Jan., 1965, just three months after the birth of her fourth and last child. She earned her B.A. in secondary English and Spanish and completed her student teaching in Spanish in Great Falls before she and her family moved to Billings where Russ had accepted a position on the faculty of Eastern Montana College, and Dorothy began her English teaching career at Billings West High School.
In May, 1978 Dorothy resigned from teaching, and she and Russ purchased a Mister Donut franchise. She started a second career when she attended “Donut School” before managing full time the Mister Donut on Grand Avenue in Billings. It was a family effort as all six of the Foremans worked at Mister Donut at various times, either frying donuts or serving customers at the counter or running the delivery route. As soon as they were able to find a buyer for the business, Dorothy and Russ sold the Mister Donut franchise and loved their time together as they spent more than a decade traveling to every continent, as well as to many United States locations. They were thrilled in 1982 and 1985 when their two granddaughters, Jennifer Marie Jackson (Billings) and Erica Jo Jackson (Spokane, Washington), were born, and again in 1997 when their grandson, Andrew Foreman (Durango, Colorado), was born. Their family felt complete when their only great-grandchild, Hailey Jo Mejia (Spokane), was born in 2007.
Dorothy died on Jan. 12, 2022, while in Hospice Care. She is survived by daughter Debbie Foreman (Aurora, Colorado), and son Randall Foreman (Denver). She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer (Diane) and Erica (Diane), and a grandson, Andy (Rick), as well as one great-granddaughter, Hailey (Erica). She was preceded in death by her husband Russ, son Rick, and daughter Diane.
The family extends its gratitude to Stillwater Hospice for the attentive care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grace United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity of Billings. A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held in the summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.