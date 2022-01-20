Dorothy Armstrong Foreman

In May, 1978 Dorothy resigned from teaching, and she and Russ purchased a Mister Donut franchise. She started a second career when she attended “Donut School” before managing full time the Mister Donut on Grand Avenue in Billings. It was a family effort as all six of the Foremans worked at Mister Donut at various times, either frying donuts or serving customers at the counter or running the delivery route. As soon as they were able to find a buyer for the business, Dorothy and Russ sold the Mister Donut franchise and loved their time together as they spent more than a decade traveling to every continent, as well as to many United States locations. They were thrilled in 1982 and 1985 when their two granddaughters, Jennifer Marie Jackson (Billings) and Erica Jo Jackson (Spokane, Washington), were born, and again in 1997 when their grandson, Andrew Foreman (Durango, Colorado), was born. Their family felt complete when their only great-grandchild, Hailey Jo Mejia (Spokane), was born in 2007.