Dorothy B. Armstrong passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, after a year of trying to combat poor circulation in her lower legs due to diabetes.

Mom has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ where she was reunited with her two daughters, Angel (Lorraine) Belden and Sharon Crees; and her granddaughter, Serene (Tiffany) Crees; and her dear younger sister, Jean Bradley and their mother, Frances Spooner.

Dorothy was born in Billings on January 17, 1927, to George and Frances Spooner. She was a resident of Billings all of her life. She was a retired telephone operator, having worked 35 years with AT&T. Her husband, Fred 'Marvin' Armstrong, preceded her in death in 1978. She attended and was a faithful supporter of Word of Life Fellowship in Billings.

She and Marvin belonged to the Billings Sno Rider's Club for many years. They enjoyed snowmobiling with the club, as well as with their family. They also enjoyed camping and fishing with the family.

Mom enjoyed reading all kinds of books, but the Bible was her favorite. It wasn't uncommon to find her reading her Bible and doing one of many Bible studies in which she was involved. She belonged to a Christian Bible study group that consisted of many great ladies.

For 30 years she lived with her son and his wife, Larry and Eunice, helping to raise their 2 kids, Michael and Chrissy. She was also very involved with her daughter, Sharon's family, helping much with her 2 kids, Serene and Zach. In 2016 she began staying winters with her son and his wife, Richard and Virginia in Texas. During her last 3-1/2 years she traveled with her son and his wife, David and Sherry, doing missionary construction projects in the U.S. Her sweet presence and laughing smile are greatly missed by her whole family. We are proud of Mom, she was an awesome person, loving and generous.

She is survived by 3 of her 5 children: Richard (Virginia) Armstrong of Krum, TX; Larry (Eunice) Armstrongof Billings, MT; and David (Sherry) Armstrong of Billings, MT. Her remaining sister, Shirley Gentry, lives in Roswell, NM. Mom's five children blessed her with 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. She also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her remains have been cremated. The family will hold a memorial service in June and interment next toher husband in Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow.