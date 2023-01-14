Dorothy Beatrice Hucke, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, at Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings. She was born to Michael and Pauline Bede on Dec. 2, 1928, in Roundup. Dorothy's family lived where her father could find work during the Great Depression (Roundup, Miles City, Conrad, and Great Falls) until age 9, when she, her brother Jack and her parents moved to Billings. There, she attended North Park School, Lincoln Junior High and Billings Senior High, where she graduated in 1946. Growing up, Dorothy loved ice skating, singing, reading, studying and spending time with her friends.

After finishing high school, Dorothy attended Eastern Montana College, where she belonged to the International Exchange Club, was Homecoming Queen, and met her husband of 74 years, Charles Joseph Hucke, "Joe." They were married on June 12, 1948, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Billings. She later completed her degree in Elementary Education.

Dorothy taught second grade at Hawthorne Elementary School in Billings for two years and substitute taught in the Missoula area while her husband completed his degree. Her love of children and teaching did not end with her career. She channeled that love into raising her four children. She went above and beyond her motherly duties, such as costume-themed birthday parties, neighborhood and friend gatherings, Christmas Caroling outings, dress-up parties, and many craft and baking projects with her children and their friends, planning and hosting musical and theatrical performances in their living room, and nervously watching her son motocross racing.

In later years, this love was passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She supported their endeavors, making sure all had music lessons, and attended athletic events, academic celebrations, and other church, school and community activities. She read voraciously and books were frequently gifted to her grandchildren.

Dorothy valued the friendships she held from her childhood, college, church, neighborhood, bridge club and family members. She loved sharing funny stories, jokes, letters, phone calls, and books with the special people who knew her as a friend. She also shared her love of the arts with many of her friends. They could be found at Billings Studio Theater, Alberta Bair Theater, the Yellowstone Art Museum, along with other community events.

Dorothy generously volunteered her time, especially with her church. Her Christian faith was important to her. It was exemplified every day in how she lived her life helping others. She was involved in Altar Guild, religious education, kitchen duties and Episcopal Church Women (ECW).

In addition to family trips and frequent visits to see her childhood friend in Southern California, she and her husband journeyed to Thailand. She joined friends in traveling abroad as well, taking trips to the "Holy Land," Ireland, England, and parts of Scandinavia. At age 82, Dorothy and a daughter traveled to her family's roots in Slovenia, where they were warmly greeted by cousins she had written to 50 years prior but had since lost contact. And at the age of 90, she was coaxed by another daughter to New York City to experience her latest passion, the musical "Hamilton."

Dorothy struggled with Lupus much of her life. Despite this significant health issue, she persevered as an amazing mother, a devoted wife and a true friend to many. Her compassionate, supportive, protective and loving nature is a legacy that lives on in her family and every life that she has touched.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Pauline and Mike Bede; brother Jack Bede; and son-in-law Tony Moore. She is survived by her husband, Joe Hucke, whose devotion to her in later years gave her strength to continue on; her children, Doug Hucke, Carol Moore, Lynne Pinnick (David), Jenny Moller (Dale); grandchildren Emily, Christy, Joshua, Jader; and great-grandchildren Elanor and Theodore. She is also survived by "foster" grandchildren Rachelle, Wyatt, Jeanette, Nick, and Trystin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church (PayPal link at https:////ststephensbillings.org//) or a charity of one's choice.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Drive. It will also be available online at https:////www.facebook.com//ststephensbillings.