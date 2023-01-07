 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Bede Hucke

Dorothy Bede Hucke, 94, of Billings, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. A full obituary will follow at www.michelottisawyers.com.

