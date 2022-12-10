Dorothy (Dottie) Irene (Zier) Payne passed away surrounded by family on December 6, at the age of 89.

Dottie was born July 18, 1933 to Michael and Katherine Zier and raised in Bridger, Montana. Dottie married her first and forever love, Marlin Payne and started their family shortly after. They had three sons, Michael (Tina), Randy and Travis (Sherri). Family time was very important to Dottie. Family gatherings, making memories camping, fishing and family trips to one of their favorite places. Waterton Park, Canada every summer. Dottie also enjoyed traveling on the road with Marlin promoting various country music stars. She loved music, being around friends old and new. Dottie enjoyed sharing stories of she and Marlins friendship with Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash as they remained friends for many years.

Later in life, she and Marlin moved to Cooney Dam. Dottie looked forward to planting her vegetable and flower gardens every spring. Dottie, Michael and Randy would have a bet every year on who could grow the first ripe tomato. One of Dottie's passions was spending hours walking the shores of Cooney Dam combing for treasures. Never would she return home without a few lures, a rapala, a fishing pole or two, a tackle box left behind by a fisherman or a new friend she met along the way. She loved to cook and taught her boys the love of cooking. Her cowgirl breakfast bake was enjoyed by many. She loved a good steak and fresh shrimp and always cooked them to perfection. Over the past few years Dottie appreciated the company of caregivers and friends.

Dottie is survived by her brother-in-law Frank Payne (Kathy), sons Michael, (Tina) Randy and sister Claire, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Whom she loved dearly. Dottie was greeted at Heaven's gate in the arms of her loving husband Marlin, her son Travis, her parents, sister Rosemary and our Lord.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held at a later date in 2023. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at St. John's for their love and support.

"Remember Me" - Remember me when flowers bloom early in the spring. Remember me in the fall as you walk through the leaves of gold. And in the winter time - remember me in the stories that are told. But most of all remember each day - right from the start I will be forever near for I live within your heart.