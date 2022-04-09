 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy E. Krum

  • 0
Dorothy E. Krum

Dorothy E. Krum, 91, of Billings formerly of Huntley, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her beloved home at Wyndstone. She was born May 15, 1930 in Ballantine, MT to Henry and Katie Krum.

Per Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Huntley Cemetery. All are welcome. To view the full obituary or leave condolences for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News