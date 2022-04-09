Dorothy E. Krum, 91, of Billings formerly of Huntley, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her beloved home at Wyndstone. She was born May 15, 1930 in Ballantine, MT to Henry and Katie Krum.
Per Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Huntley Cemetery. All are welcome. To view the full obituary or leave condolences for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
