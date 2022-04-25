Dorothy Elaine (Preble) Wilson lost her battle with cancer on April 21 in Gillette, WY. Dorothy was born to Mardella and Leland Preble on July 16, 1951 in Hay Springs, NE. The family moved to Rapid City, SD where Dorothy grew up and spent most of her life. She met Francis Wilson and they married November 18, 1968 and were together for over 35 years. The couple made their home in Rapid City and welcomed three children into the world – Michael, Michelle and Melanie.
Dorothy worked and managed the Sooper Dooper bakery for many years while her kids grew up. She was always involved with the kids' school and extracurricular activities, and she very rarely missed a performance, game or meet. After her bakery career ended, she opened an in-home daycare. She spent many years taking care of children including her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She loved doing daycare more than anything and would reminisce for hours with stories of the kids over the years with a smile. She retired early due to a car accident and spent time traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, going on trips with her sisters, and moved to Phoenix for a short time. Dorothy was an avid dog lover, having had several of her own over the years. While in Phoenix she worked with a dog rescue by helping to transport dogs to foster homes. She moved back to Rapid City where she lived until her cancer diagnosis in November 2021. She fought hard, but in the end lost her battle. She was able to spend the last few months of her life with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leland and Mardella Preble. She is survived by her children: Michael (Arlie) Wilson, Midwest City, OK, Michele (Steven) Weber, Austin, Tx, and Melanie Ortiz, Phoenix, AZ; sisters: Donna Keliher, Lakewood, CO and Diana Shannon, Gillette, WY; brothers Melvin Preble, Rapid City and Mark Preble, Hermosa: her grandchildren: Jade (Emily) Greener, Kayton Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Hayden Powers, Hayley Wilson, and Abigail Wilson; her great grandchildren Scout Greener, Olive Greener and Theodore Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is being held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2 at St Pau's Lutheran Church in Rapid City, Pastor Douglas Free will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Dorothy's life and passion for dogs, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to, The Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E St. Patrick St, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.