Dorothy Everson, 89, passed on February 27. She was a devoted wife and mother, skilled homemaker, dedicated pastor's spouse, involved in many activities in her church, and a committed and caring Christian.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m., at American Lutheran Church in Billings, followed by a reception. The final resting place will be Mountview Cemetery in Billings.
Memorials can be made in Dorothy's name to American Lutheran Church of Billings, or St. John's United Hospice of Billings.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.