Dorothy Everson, 89, passed on February 27. She was a devoted wife and mother, skilled homemaker, dedicated pastor's spouse, involved in many activities in her church, and a committed and caring Christian.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m., at American Lutheran Church in Billings, followed by a reception. The final resting place will be Mountview Cemetery in Billings.

Memorials can be made in Dorothy's name to American Lutheran Church of Billings, or St. John's United Hospice of Billings.