Dorothy Frances (Spalding) Kerr, 94, formerly of Palm City, Florida and Red Lodge, Montana, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Dayton, Ohio. Dorothy was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 28, 1926 to Carlton and Charlotte Spalding. She was the older of two children and spent her youth in Fargo and Billings, Montana. She was also the proud granddaughter of Burleigh F. Spalding, one of the founding fathers of the state of North Dakota. Dorothy graduated from Billings Senior High and the University of Montana. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia (Pedro) Alaniz of San Antonio, Texas, Bradford (Mina) Kerr of Wheaton, Illinois, and Matthew (Laurel) Kerr of Dayton, Ohio, her brother Richard (Marcia) Spalding of Billings, 6 grandchildren (Jonathan Alaniz, Benjamin Alaniz, Haley Kerr, Blair Kerr, Lila Kerr and Andrew Kerr), 1 great-grandchild (Clark Alaniz) and 3 nieces (Alison Evans, Paige Spalding, and Leslie Spalding).