Dorothy Gustin peacefully passed away on Aug. 25, 2021.
Dorothy was born May 15, 1929, in Flasher, North Dakota, to Ervie and Cecilia Keith. She attended school and graduated from Flasher High School. During this time, she worked on the family farm and often said she'd rather work alongside her dad in the field than in the house. After the family left the farm, she worked alongside her sisters and mother in the Keith Family Cafe in Flasher.
She married Tony Gustin on Oct. 22, 1947. Together, they moved to many different cities, including Elgin, North Dakota, and Circle, Montana. Dorothy worked for the local supermarket in Great Falls while building her and Tony's first house. Dorothy and family also lived in Denver before moving back to Billings. In Billings, once all her children went out on their own, she went to work at Holy Rosary Church. She enjoyed many years there with remarkable people until she retired. In her many moves and adventures, Dorothy raised a family that included two daughters and four sons. Those children gave Dorothy her greatest joy of 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Dorothy loved to spoil the little ones and was affectionately known as Grammy.
Dorothy was preceded to the great beyond by her husband Tony; her infant son, Irvin; her youngest daughter, Cindy; her parents, Ervie and Cecelia; her sisters, Edith, Sarah and her husband Connie, Rena and her husband Glen; and brother Chris and his wife Charlotte.
She is survived by her children Ken (Lynn), Sharon (Tom), Wayne (Brenda) and Tim (Lori); 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother Wilis.
We will all miss her banana bread and grandma cookies.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. John's United Hospice. A special thanks to all the wonderful relatives, friends and neighbors who visited Mom and kept her in their prayers.
A vigil service will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will follow in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
