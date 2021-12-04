Dorothy Harper, longtime Carroll College theater and communications professor, passed away in Helena Nov. 27. The wife of United Methodist minister Rev. George Harper (deceased) was 99 years old. She was a mother of five, grandmother of five, and great grandmother of five.

Dorothy was a national oratory winner twice in college. She wrote scripts for national radio shows “Days of Our Lives” and “Guiding Light.”

Dorothy taught drama and communications at Carroll College for three decades and continued taking Spanish classes well into her 80s. In her 90s she was still recording books for the visually impaired at the state library. She was a powerful advocate for civil rights for all.

Memorial service: Sat. Dec. 18, 2pm, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Helena. It will be livestreamed at youtube.com/c/StPaulsUnitedMethodistChurchHelena

Memorials can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church; the St. Paul's Flathead Lake Camp scholarship fund in her name; or any good cause that helps people, especially children.

A web site at weRemember.com/dorothy-harper/7z4x has pictures, writings, and a place to leave a message for the family.